Kyrgyzstan Hopes To Launch Production Of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 12:10 PM

Kyrgyzstan Hopes to Launch Production of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Kyrgyzstan hopes to promptly launch production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, ambassador to Russia Gulnara-Klara Samat said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Kyrgyz Health Ministry announced that the first batch of the vaccine was delivered in late April. Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged in May at his meeting with Kyrgyz leader Sadyr Japarov that Russia would continue to assist Kyrgyzstan's coronavirus fight. The Russian president added that Sputnik V production in the Central Asian country was under consideration.

"We hope that this project that will help to stabilize and perhaps overcome the coronavirus epidemiological situation in the republic will be soon implemented," Samat said.

"Vaccination is especially important in light of the tough sanitary and epidemiological situation in the republic. Therefore, Kyrgyzstan is interested in receiving Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, which passed clinical trials in Russia and which is already registered in many countries across the world," Samat noted.

More Stories From World

