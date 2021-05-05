Kyrgyzstan Hopes to Resolve Issue of Disputed Border Sections by End of 2021 - President

Kyrgyzstan intends to resolve the issue of disputed sections of the border with neighboring countries by the end of 2021, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Wednesday

"We all know that the issue of border demarcation with neighboring countries is not resolved over decades. We have set a goal to reach an agreement on border issues with neighboring countries this year," Japarov said.

According to the Kyrgyz leader, Bishkek is also planning to offer neighbors a number of interstate projects, including the development of economic and cultural ties on the border, as well as measures on complex issues such as water use.

"The Kyrgyz people have always been known for their hospitality and friendliness. Our country is open to cooperation with all international organizations and foreign countries.

We treat cooperation based on our own interests, and with respect to the interests of other countries," Japarov said, stressing that the country would continue cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union.

On Monday, the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security said that Bishkek and Dushanbe were ready to complete the demarcation of 122 kilometers (70 miles) of their common border by May 9.

Violence flared on the border between the two former Soviet republics over border demarcation on April 29. The ensuing battle left dozens of people dead and injured on both sides before a truce was declared later that day. Armed clashes resumed the next day, but the two countries soon agreed to cease combat and pull troops and military hardware away from the border. The Tajik troops were completely withdrawn from the Kyrgyz territory on May 1.