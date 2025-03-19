Kyrgyzstan improves its position in Global Soft Power Index

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Kyrgyzstan has moved up two positions in the Global Soft Power Index - 2025, ranking 146th with 28.8 points, according to a study published by Brand Finance.

The index is conducted annually and assesses the influence of each country participating in the rating in international relations through culture, business and diplomacy.

The rating is based on a survey of more than 170,000 people from more than 100 countries. This time, Brand Finance assessed the global image of 193 UN member states. Kyrgyzstan entered the Global Soft Power Index for the first time in 2024 and took the last position.

This year, the country improved its performance by two points due to a number of indicators. The most significant of them were education and Science (+21), as well as People and Values (+10).

At the same time, the country worsened its positions in such indicators as Sustainable Future (-9) and Familiarity (unceremoniousness) (-3). The first place in the ranking was taken by the United States of America with 79.5 points. Second place for the first time was taken by China with 72.8 points.