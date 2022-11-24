Kyrgyzstan Interested in Strengthening CSTO As Security Guarantor - President

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Kyrgyzstan is interested in strengthening the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) as a structure that ensures regional security, President Sadyr Japarov said Wednesday at a meeting of the organization's Collective Security Council in Yerevan.

"Kyrgyzstan is interested in strengthening the potential of the CSTO as a multifunctional regional structure for maintaining security and stability in the region," Japarov said.

He said one of the important conditions for strengthening is to boost the political component and strengthen the international reputation of the CSTO.

"In a period of complex and total changes in the global security system, when a wide range of political, economic, information, military methods and means are used, it is necessary to consistently intensify cooperation to ensure a timely response to a changing situation," the president said.

The CSTO includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. In 2022, the association is chaired by Armenia, next year the chairmanship will pass to Belarus.