Kyrgyzstan Makes Every Effort To Resolve Kyrgyz-Tajik Conflict Peacefully - President

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Kyrgyzstan Makes Every Effort to Resolve Kyrgyz-Tajik Conflict Peacefully - President

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Kyrgyzstan is making efforts to resolve disputed issues on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border by peaceful means only, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Monday.

"Disputable issues related to the borders of our state are gradually being resolved. As you know, all areas on the border with Uzbekistan have been settled, and it only remains to officially document them. Today, only the areas bordering Tajikistan are not specified and cause problems. We continue to make efforts to resolve contentious issues on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border by peaceful means only," Japarov said in an address to the nation.

Japarov said Kyrgyzstan had enough money to rebuild all the houses and infrastructure damaged during the recent escalation on the border with Tajikistan.

"Thank god our treasury is not empty. The state has enough powers to fully provide for the needs of servicemen and citizens forced to relocate due to current situation," the Kyrgyz leader said.

The president also said that Kyrgyzstan has enough strength and means to protect its borders from any external aggression, adding that despite the fighting on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border has stopped, provocations may continue on the internet.

Large-scale clashes on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan began last Friday. The sides accused each other of shelling. Serious fighting between the military of the two countries lasted all day almost along the entire common border. The ceasefire was achieved only by nightfall. However, on Saturday morning, the parties reported shelling from both sides again.

Kyrgyzstan reported 59 people dead and 163 wounded as a result of the fighting while Tajikistan said that 35 people were killed and 30 injured. September 19 was declared a day of national mourning in Kyrgyzstan for those killed in the clashes.

