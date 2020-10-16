UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan May Hold Parliamentary Vote Dec 20, Presidential Election Jan 17 - Commission

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 10:10 AM

Kyrgyzstan May Hold Parliamentary Vote Dec 20, Presidential Election Jan 17 - Commission

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Kyrgyzstan may hold parliamentary elections on December 20 and the presidential vote may be held on January 17, 2021, the head of the national Central Election Commission said on Friday.

"The parliamentary elections may be held on December 20. The election of the president of the country may be scheduled for January 17, 2021," Nurjan Shaildabekova told reporters.

