Kyrgyzstan Needs Political Stability, People Should Unite Around Current President - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:41 PM

Kyrgyzstan is in need of political stability, and its people should unite around incumbent President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Kyrgyzstan is in need of political stability, and its people should unite around incumbent President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The country [Kyrgyzstan] needs political stability.

And all people should unite around the incumbent president and help him to develop the country," Putin told reporters after receiving former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev in the Kremlin.

He added that, during the meeting with Atambayev, they discussed the current situation in Kyrgyzstan.

"We have a lot of cooperation plans with Kyrgyzstan. And, of course, we are set to implement all these plans together with [Kyrgyzstan's] current authorities," the Russian president noted.

