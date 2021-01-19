UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan Not Acquiring Pfizer Vaccine Against Covid-19 Due To Lack Of Suitable Freezers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 04:46 PM

Kyrgyzstan Not Acquiring Pfizer Vaccine Against Covid-19 Due to Lack of Suitable Freezers

Kyrgyzstan does not intend to take the shipment of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, as the country lacks the suitable refrigerators to store the vaccine, Kyrgyz Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said on Tuesday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Kyrgyzstan does not intend to take the shipment of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, as the country lacks the suitable refrigerators to store the vaccine, Kyrgyz Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said on Tuesday.

"We were offered the US Pfizer vaccine.

However, the vaccine must be kept in a freezer at minus 70 degrees Celcius (minus 94 F). We were offered more than a million doses free of charge. But to store the vaccine, we need special refrigerators. But we do not have such refrigerators," Beishenaliev said.

According to the minister, one refrigerator capable of maintaining the needed temperature costs about $4,000. Another $2 million is needed to store the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, he added.

Related Topics

Kyrgyzstan Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan women cricketers return to international ..

4 minutes ago

Police ordered to register FIR against PTI MNA Kan ..

13 minutes ago

LHC Justice Chaudhary Abdul Aziz resigns

16 minutes ago

IHC rejects Zardari's plea seeking to stop trials ..

4 minutes ago

One in eight in England have had Covid: official d ..

5 minutes ago

IHC seeks Thai court's decision in Ibrahim Koko ca ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.