Kyrgyzstan Posts Record High 207 New COVID-19 Cases, Uzbekistan's Total Exceeds 6,700

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Kyrgyzstan's health ministry announced on Wednesday a record-high of 207 new coronavirus cases registered in the past day taking the total to 3,726 cases.

This comes after four days of the ministry posting an elevated number of daily new cases hovering around the 200 mark.

One fatality in the past day means the country's death toll from COVID-19 is now 42, the daily update showed while just over 2,000 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, neighboring Uzbekistan, the most populous Central Asian country, has posted 255 new cases in line with recent fluctuations in daily growth rates.

Uzbekistan's total confirmed tally now stands at 6,755 with a record high of 2,176 active cases currently receiving medical treatment.

According to the health ministry's data, 19 people in Uzbekistan have died from COVID-19 symptoms.

