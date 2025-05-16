Open Menu

Kyrgyzstan Presents Investment, Trade Opportunities For Business In Malaysia

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Malaysia Anvar Anarbaev presented the investment and export potential of Kyrgyzstan at a special business forum in Kuala Lumpur.

According to the diplomatic mission, the event was organized as part of the annual general meeting of the Consortium of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses of Malaysia and brought together about 200 representatives of business circles from ASEAN and Central Asian countries.

As part of the forum, dedicated to the prospects for trade and economic cooperation between Malaysia and Central Asian states, Ambassador Anarbaev made a presentation on Kyrgyzstan's opportunities in key areas such as renewable energy, agro-industrial complex, mining, tourism and the halal industry.

During the presentation, special attention was paid to the creation of favorable conditions for foreign investors and the presence of great potential for mutually beneficial cooperation with Malaysian companies in the small and medium business segment.

Following the meeting, the participants expressed interest in organizing a business mission to the Central Asian countries in 2025 to establish direct contacts and work out specific areas of partnership.

