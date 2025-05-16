Kyrgyzstan Presents Investment, Trade Opportunities For Business In Malaysia
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 10:30 AM
Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Malaysia Anvar Anarbaev presented the investment and export potential of Kyrgyzstan at a special business forum in Kuala Lumpur.
According to the diplomatic mission, the event was organized as part of the annual general meeting of the Consortium of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses of Malaysia and brought together about 200 representatives of business circles from ASEAN and Central Asian countries.
As part of the forum, dedicated to the prospects for trade and economic cooperation between Malaysia and Central Asian states, Ambassador Anarbaev made a presentation on Kyrgyzstan's opportunities in key areas such as renewable energy, agro-industrial complex, mining, tourism and the halal industry.
During the presentation, special attention was paid to the creation of favorable conditions for foreign investors and the presence of great potential for mutually beneficial cooperation with Malaysian companies in the small and medium business segment.
Following the meeting, the participants expressed interest in organizing a business mission to the Central Asian countries in 2025 to establish direct contacts and work out specific areas of partnership.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
Session held to combat MIL challenges
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to ful ..
Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik M ..
More Stories From World
-
Kyrgyzstan presents investment, trade opportunities for business in Malaysia3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan focuses on held Kashmir's missing persons, saying their absence is 'a wound that never heal ..1 hour ago
-
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Charter11 hours ago
-
Nusuk cards mandatory for entry into Haram as per Saudi authorities: Coordinator Makkah11 hours ago
-
Ambassador Rahim Hayat highlights bilateral trade, investment opportunities for Belgian Businesses i ..12 hours ago
-
Fleet of 100 autonomous electric mining trucks launched at World's first 5G-A open-pit mine in Inner ..12 hours ago
-
UAE President welcomes US President Trump upon arrival in Abu Dhabi on state visit to UAE12 hours ago
-
Nusuk cards mandatory for entry into Haram as per Saudi authorities: Coordinator Makkah15 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan's textile industry strengthens its position in international market16 hours ago
-
UAE President Welcomes US President Donald Trump on Official State Visit to United Arab Emirates16 hours ago
-
US President's visit highlights robust UAE-US economic ties15 hours ago
-
NYC honors Pakistani hero Kamran Masih, push for national award18 hours ago