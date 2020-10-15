UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan President Jeenbekov Announces Resignation

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:24 PM

Kyrgyzstan president Jeenbekov announces resignation

Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov resigned on Thursday, saying he wanted to bring an end to the crisis sparked by disputed parliamentary elections earlier this month

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov resigned on Thursday, saying he wanted to bring an end to the crisis sparked by disputed parliamentary elections earlier this month.

"I am not clinging to power. I do not want to go down in the history of Kyrgyzstan as a president who allowed bloodshed and shooting on its people. I have taken the decision to resign," Jeenbekov said in a statement released by his office.

tol-cr/sjw/wdb

Related Topics

Kyrgyzstan

Recent Stories

Cypriot Parliament Speaker Resigns Amid Corruption ..

28 seconds ago

Moscow Says Participation in MH17 Consultations Wi ..

30 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Only the Hague to Bl ..

31 seconds ago

Gujranwala administration allows PDM to hold its p ..

24 minutes ago

Polish Health Ministry Reports Second Consecutive ..

5 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end sharply down

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.