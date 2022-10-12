UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyzstan Purchases Heavy Attack Drone From Turkey - Security Committee Chief

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Kyrgyzstan has purchased a Bayraktar Akinci heavy attack drone from Turkey, Kamchybek Tashiev, the chairman of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security, said on Wednesday

"Akinci is ours! Thanks to the fraternal people!" Tashiev said on social media, posting photos of him standing next to the drone.

The Kyrgyz Defense Ministry and the State Committee for National Security have not yet officially commented on the information or disclosed the number of drones purchased.

Last year, Kyrgyzstan acquired Bayraktar-TB2 drones from Turkey. The Akinci model is heavier and capable of carrying more types of weapons, including air-launched cruise missiles.

