Kyrgyzstan Ratifies Paris Climate Agreement - Presidential Office

(@imziishan)

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov has signed a legal act that ratifies the UN Paris Agreement on climate change, the presidential press service told Sputnik on Tuesday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov has signed a legal act that ratifies the UN Paris Agreement on climate change, the presidential press service told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov has signed the Act of the Kyrgyz Republic on 'The ratification of the Paris Agreement on the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, signed on December 12, 2015, in Paris'," the press service said.

Jeenbekov also stated that the country had the potential for switching to green energy resources and was able to meet the requirements of Central Asian countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan in hydroenergy.

These actions will contribute to the reduction of global warming.

The Paris Agreement aims to keep the global temperature increase below 2 degrees Celsius by governments committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. A total of 197 parties to the accord, including Russia, have signed the agreement. Until now, however, no country had passed any concrete laws to adhere to the deal.