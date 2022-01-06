Kyrgyzstan Ready to Assist Kazakhstan Within CSTO Framework - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Kyrgyzstan is prepared to fulfill its "allied obligations" within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and provide all necessary support to Kazakhstan in response to the appeal of its President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov said on Thursday.

"In accordance with the decision of the head of state and the Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Kyrgyz Republic confirms its readiness to provide full support to fraternal Kazakhstan and fulfill its allied obligations within the framework of the CSTO to the extent necessary in line with the address of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev," Japarov was quoted as saying by his office.

His statement followed a cabinet meeting that discussed the ongoing unrest in Kazakhstan and efforts to ensure the security of the common border, including the prevention of arms trafficking and movement of "criminal elements" to neighboring Kyrgyzstan, the statement read.

The prime minister tasked relevant ministries with working out and enacting measures to ensure the national banking system is not disrupted, and that food and fuel security of Kyrgyzstan is not undermined, it added.

Kazakhstan has been rocked by riots in the wake of a spike in fuel prices last week. The violence erupted on Tuesday evening, leading to clashes between protesters and the police, looting, killings, and deepening insecurity ever since.

On Wednesday, Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19.