UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyzstan Ready To Assist Kazakhstan Within CSTO Framework - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Kyrgyzstan Ready to Assist Kazakhstan Within CSTO Framework - Prime Minister

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Kyrgyzstan is prepared to fulfill its "allied obligations" within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and provide all necessary support to Kazakhstan in response to the appeal of its President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov said on Thursday.

"In accordance with the decision of the head of state and the Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Kyrgyz Republic confirms its readiness to provide full support to fraternal Kazakhstan and fulfill its allied obligations within the framework of the CSTO to the extent necessary in line with the address of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev," Japarov was quoted as saying by his office.

His statement followed a cabinet meeting that discussed the ongoing unrest in Kazakhstan and efforts to ensure the security of the common border, including the prevention of arms trafficking and movement of "criminal elements" to neighboring Kyrgyzstan, the statement read.

The prime minister tasked relevant ministries with working out and enacting measures to ensure the national banking system is not disrupted, and that food and fuel security of Kyrgyzstan is not undermined, it added.

Kazakhstan has been rocked by riots in the wake of a spike in fuel prices last week. The violence erupted on Tuesday evening, leading to clashes between protesters and the police, looting, killings, and deepening insecurity ever since.

On Wednesday, Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Riots Police Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan January Border Criminals All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Asad Umar says no plan to impose lockdown despite ..

Asad Umar says no plan to impose lockdown despite increasing COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago
 India Records Over 90,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Pa ..

India Records Over 90,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours Amid Spike

9 minutes ago
 Germany's labor market continues to recover from C ..

Germany's labor market continues to recover from COVID-19 crisis

9 minutes ago
 PTI govt saves public money through transparency i ..

PTI govt saves public money through transparency in highways construction: PM

11 minutes ago
 Khawaja back to haunt England with Sydney ton as A ..

Khawaja back to haunt England with Sydney ton as Australia dominate

11 minutes ago
 'The Golden Hour' art exhibition showcases norther ..

'The Golden Hour' art exhibition showcases northern areas' beauty

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.