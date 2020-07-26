Kyrgyzstan Receives Another COVID-19 Humanitarian Aid Cargo from Russia - Foreign Ministry

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Russia has flown another humanitarian flight with ventilators, face masks and other counter-coronavirus supplies to the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek as the country is experiencing a surge in the new cases, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Russia has sent another supply of humanitarian support, flown to Bishkek on a special flight of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies," the ministry's press service said.

According to the press officer, the humanitarian cargo consists of medical equipment, drugs and personal protective equipment (PPE), including five X-rays devices, 65 monitors for anesthesiology and intensive therapy with oximetric detectors, five monitors for anesthesiology and intensive therapy without oximetric detectors, 31 ventilators, as well as 100,000 face masks, 49,350 packages of enoxaparin sodium and 550 packages of olokizumab.

Russia's earlier humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan included a large supply of PCR tests and reagents for diagnosing COVID-19, PPE and other medical equipment. Additionally, earlier this past week, Moscow flew to Kyrgyzstan a team of 70 Russian medical workers, who have already begun treating COVID-19 patients in the cities of Bishkek and Osh.

As of Sunday, Kyrgyzstan has confirmed 32,124 coronavirus cases, including 1,249 deaths. Kyrgyz health authorities have described the epidemiological environment as highly complicated, saying that all of the country's medical workforce, including personnel on vacation and senior students of medical schools, have been mobilized to tackle the outbreak. Meanwhile, amid hospitals being packed beyond capacity, more than 10 temporary medical facilities have been arranged across the country to handle the growing influx of new patients.