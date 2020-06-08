UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan Records 25 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Fatality In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:20 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Kyrgyzstan has recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality over the past 24 hours, the country's coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Monday.

"As of June 8, 2020, 25 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the republic," a representative of the center said, specifying that five of the new patients are doctors.

One 67-year-old woman has died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the representative added.

Over the same period of time, 20 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Kyrgyzstan.

On Sunday, the response center reported 33 new cases and 65 recoveries.

Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 tally has reached 2,032, with the total number of cured people totaling 1,445 and the death toll amounting to 23.

