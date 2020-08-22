Kyrgyzstan Registers 186 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) A further 186 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours, a slight decrease from the 196 new positive tests reported on the previous day, the country's coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Saturday.

"As of August 22, 2020, there were 186 new cases of COVID-19 registered in the republic, 51 of them were in Bishkek," the response center said.

The country's COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,055 with no fatalities registered over the past 24 hours. Kyrgyzstan's case total now stands at 42.889

Elsewhere in the region, Uzbekistan's COVID-19 case total has reached 38,231 after 406 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours, according to the country's Ministry of Health.