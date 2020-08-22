UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan Registers 186 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 10:50 AM

Kyrgyzstan Registers 186 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) A further 186 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours, a slight decrease from the 196 new positive tests reported on the previous day, the country's coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Saturday.

"As of August 22, 2020, there were 186 new cases of COVID-19 registered in the republic, 51 of them were in Bishkek," the response center said.

The country's COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,055 with no fatalities registered over the past 24 hours. Kyrgyzstan's case total now stands at 42.889

Elsewhere in the region, Uzbekistan's COVID-19 case total has reached 38,231 after 406 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Related Topics

Bishkek Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan August 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 22 August 2020

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE denies signing security agreement with Israel

10 hours ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire declaration in Libya

10 hours ago

US Tries New Way to Activate UN Procedure to Resto ..

11 hours ago

FM Qureshi leaves China after completing two-day v ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.