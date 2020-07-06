Kyrgyzstan Registers 314 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

BISHKEK/TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) A further 314 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours, a slight increase from the 283 new positive tests reported on the previous day, the country's coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Monday.

"As of July 6, 2020, there were 314 new cases of COVID-19 registered in the republic, 161 of them were in Bishkek," the response center said.

Additionally, the country's COVID-19 death toll rose by four over the past day to 92. Kyrgyzstan's case total now stands at 7,691.

The response center also said that 18 people have died over the previous day from community-acquired pneumonia. In total, 195 people have lost their lives due to this illness since March, and there are more than 2,000 people currently in hospital receiving treatment.

Elsewhere in the region, Uzbekistan's COVID-19 case total has surpassed 10,000 after 314 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours, according to the country's Ministry of Health. The corresponding rise reported on Saturday morning was 277.

"As of 10:00 [05:00 GMT] on July 6, 2020, the number of coronavirus disease cases in Uzbekistan is 10,143," the ministry said in a post on Telegram.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has also risen by one to 35, the ministry said.

Certain restrictions on public gatherings and travel in Uzbekistan have been extended until August amid the ongoing health crisis.