Kyrgyzstan Registers 78 New Coronavirus Cases, Nearly Doubling Previous Days' Tallies

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 11:00 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Kyrgyzstan registered 78 new coronavirus cases in the past day, a noticeable jump compared to previous days where the daily infection rate hovered between 30 and 40.

According to a coronavirus response center source, four of those were imported from abroad while 39 patients tested positive while being monitored with suspicion of infection.

The source of infection for the other 35 patients is yet to be determined.

This brings the total infected in the Central Asian country to 2,285 of whom 438 are medical workers. The death toll now stands at 27 while 1,791 people have been discharged with recoveries.

World

