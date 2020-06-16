UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan Registers Record 100 New Coronavirus Cases in Past Day - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Kyrgyzstan has registered a record 100 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, the country's coronavirus response center told Sputnik.

The day before, 87 new cases were recorded in the republic.

"On June 16, 2020, a total of 100 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the republic, 57 of them in Bishkek," a center spokesman said.

Kyrgyzstan's case tally currently stands at 2,472, with 28 deaths and 1,847 recoveries.

