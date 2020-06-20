UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan Registers Record 192 New COVID-19 Cases In Past Day - Response Center

2020-06-20



BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Kyrgyzstan has detected record 192 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours with the overall number of patients in the country is now at 2,981, the country's coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"As of June 20, 2020, 192 new COVID-19 cases were registered across the republic, 94 of them in Bishkek," the center said, noting that 13 of new infections were detected in medical workers.

The center also stated that three people died over the same period in Kyrgyzstan, taking the total death toll to 35. Meanwhile, 1,981 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals since the start of the outbreak.

Five people remain in intensive care units.

The chief of staff at Bishkek mayor's office, Balbak Tulobayev, said that city Mayor Aziz Surakmatov tested positive for the disease. According to Tulobayev, the mayor has been remaining in self-isolation over the last three days and has a slight fever.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Uzbekistan, the COVID-19 tally reached 6,025 after 170 new infections were detected over the past day. According to the country's health authorities, a total of 4,273 people recovered from the disease across the country, and 15 patients remain in serious condition.

