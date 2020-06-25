Kyrgyzstan Registers Record 228 Coronavirus Cases in Past Day

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) A record 228 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) - up from yesterday's 207 - have been recorded in Kyrgyzstan in the past 24 hours, one person died, the republic's coronavirus response center told Sputnik.

"On June 25, 2020, a total of 228 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the republic, 113 of them in Bishkek," a center spokesman said.

This is the largest daily rise in the number of cases in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of the pandemic.