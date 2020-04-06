Kyrgyzstan Reports 216 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 More Fatalities - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan has grown by 69 to a total of 216 cases with four fatalities, the country's COVID-19 response center said on Monday.

"As of April 6, 69 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been detected in Kyrgyzstan," the response center's spokesperson said at a press conference, adding that all cases confirmed were in people under quarantine in specialized medical facilities.

According to Kyrgyz Health Minister Sabirzhan Abdikarimov, there were two new fatalities in the 24-hour period to early Monday, both in the Osh region.

It makes the death toll from COVID-19 in the Central Asian country grow to four people.

The minister also said that 10 people had recovered and 23 were going to be discharged from the hospital throughout the day.

Kyrgyzstan has declared a state of emergency in several cities, including the capital of Bishkek, in light of the pandemic.