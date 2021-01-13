Kyrgyzstan reports 92 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyrgyzstan reported 92 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the national tally to 82,587, health authorities said

BISHKEK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan reported 92 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the national tally to 82,587, health authorities said.

With 177 more recoveries reported, the nationwide count amounted to 78,358 with 810 hospitalizations, according to data of the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19.

The death toll rose to 1,375 after one new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

Kyrgyzstan is one of the countries hit hardest by COVID-19 in Central Asia, second only to Kazakhstan.