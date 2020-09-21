UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan Resumes Regular Flights With Russia

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 05:50 PM

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ):Kyrgyzstan has partly resumed regular flights with Russia beginning Sept. 21, the republican headquarters on COVID-19 said on Monday.

A flight on the Bishkek-Moscow-Bishkek route will be operated once a week every Friday to begin with, the headquarters said.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan resumed air services with Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Kyrgyzstan canceled all international and domestic flights at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. Its domestic flights were resumed on June 5.

