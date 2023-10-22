Open Menu

Kyrgyzstan Returns Dozens Of Wives And Children Of Jihadi Militants

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Kyrgyzstan returns dozens of wives and children of jihadi militants

Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Kyrgyzstan repatriated dozens of the wives and children of jihadist militants from camps in Syria on Sunday, as the Central Asian nation returns those stranded by the collapse of ISIS.

Thousands, including from Muslim-majority countries in Central Asia, joined jihadist groups like the so-called Islamic State at the height of the Syrian war from 2013 and 2015.

Many militants and their family members are now held in detention centres or are stuck in displacement camps, as countries resist calls for their repatriation, citing security threats.

"On October 22, 2023, a special aircraft from Syria carried 21 women and 62 children who are Kyrgyz citizens to Kyrgyzstan," the country's foreign ministry said.

Kyrgyzstan said it carried out the mission with support from the United States, Red Cross and the children's emergency fund UNICEF, and that it also provided aid to the local population.

The Central Asian country had returned its citizens at least three times before, repatriating a total of more than 300 of its citizens from Syria and Iraq.

bur/giv

Related Topics

Militants Syria ISIS Iraq United States Kyrgyzstan October Women Sunday 2015 Family From Asia

Recent Stories

EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner ..

EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner to enhance healthcare for pub ..

50 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore in official reception ceremon ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai to host annual conference on clinical micro ..

Dubai to host annual conference on clinical microbiology 3-5 November

2 hours ago
 Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sult ..

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA) Mond ..

3 hours ago
 RTA completes 72% of construction on internal road ..

RTA completes 72% of construction on internal roads at Margham, Lehbab, Al Lesai ..

3 hours ago
 FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of F ..

FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji discuss ways to strengthen ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

8 hours ago
 World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

20 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

20 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Standardization in question setting process: UHS p ..

Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From World