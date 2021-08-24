Kyrgyzstan, Russia to Factor Afghanistan in Their Military Cooperation - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Kyrgyzstan and Russia will be considering developments in Afghanistan as the countries continue developing their military and technological cooperation, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev told Sputnik.

When asked if Kyrgyzstan will request that Russia supply modern weapons and military equipment in response to the recent developments in Afghanistan, the minister noted that Moscow and Bishkek already have certain agreements to intensify their military and technological cooperation, as negotiated by the countries' leaders.

"Obviously, this cooperation with the Russian Federation will be developed with the current situation in Afghanistan being taken into account as well," Kazakbaev said.

Speaking of possible recognition of Afghanistan's new authorities, the minister stressed that " the government has not yet been formed there" and expressed Bishkek's hope that it will be formed within the legal framework and with participation of all of the country's political and ethnic groups.

"The matter of recognizing or not recognizing an Afghan government will be considered after it is formed," Kazakbaev said.

At the same time, Kyrgyzstan is expecting the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) will keep its promise to protect all embassies and offices of international organizations.

"As you know, the Taliban leadership promised earlier to maintain sanctity and safety of all foreign diplomatic missions and offices of international organizations in Afghanistan, including Kabul. We expect that these promises will be upheld," Kazakbaev said.

Afghanistan has entered a period of political and social turmoil in the wake of the Taliban capturing Kabul on August 15. Despite assurances from the Taliban that foreign emissaries will not be harmed, many countries have started evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel, as well as Afghans who cooperated with them.

The Islamist movement has promised to respect the rights of Afghans and set up an inclusive government.