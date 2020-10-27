UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan Seeks To Continue Cooperation With Russia - First Vice-Premier

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:59 PM

Kyrgyzstan Seeks to Continue Cooperation With Russia - First Vice-Premier

Kyrgyzstan will continue to actively work on developing the cooperation with Russia in all areas, the first vice-premier of the republic Artem Novikov said on Tuesday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Kyrgyzstan will continue to actively work on developing the cooperation with Russia in all areas, the first vice-premier of the republic Artem Novikov said on Tuesday.

Novikov made the comments on Tuesday during his meeting with the Russian ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Nikolay Udovichenko, according to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.�

"Russia has always been and remains a reliable strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan and the main trade and economic partner. We are all also committed to all the previous obligations, both in bilateral and multilateral formats. The Kyrgyz side will continue active work on the development and deepening of bilateral economic and trade cooperation, scientific and technological, and humanitarian cooperation, as well as cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian economic integration and the CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States]," Novikov said during the meeting.

Early October, mass protests broke out in Kyrgyzstan, after results of the parliamentary elections were announced, angering many. Amid the clashes between the protesters and the security forces, supporters of opposition parties seized the parliament building, where the presidential administration is located. Kyrgyzstan's Central Election Commission later announced that it had annulled the parliamentary elections.

Riots in Bishkek resumed on October 9 and the situation in the republic only stabilized after the voluntary resignation of the country's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov on October 15. Power and responsibilities of the head of state have since been transferred to Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.

