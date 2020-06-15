Kyrgyzstan Sees Daily Record of 87 New COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Kyrgyzstan has recorded 87 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which is a record daily spike since the beginning of the outbreak, the country's coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Monday.

On Sunday, the response center reported 78 new cases.

"On June 15, 2020, 87 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the republic, Bishkek accounts for 48 of them," a representative of the center said.

Twenty-two new patients are doctors, the representative said, adding that 22 persons have been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours.

Kyrgyzstan has confirmed 2,372 COVID-19 cases so far, with 460 infected doctors. The death toll stands at 27, and the number of recoveries totals 1,813.