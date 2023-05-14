Kyrgyzstan Sees No Hurdles to Cooperation With Russia Despite Sanctions Scare

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, May 14 (Sputnik) - There is no hindrance to Kyrgyzstan's cooperation with Russia despite secondary sanctions that the West threatens to impose on Moscow's partners, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev said on Sunday.

"We are strategic partners, we have no obstacles to cooperation.

Our Western partners talk about possible sanctions, but we also follow our own rules, and I don't see any problems," Kulubaev told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster when asked if the threat of secondary sanctions may impact bilateral relations between the two countries.

Western countries have imposed sanctions against Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine and increased pressure on other states cooperating with Moscow. They have also threatened to introduce secondary sanctions against the countries that allegedly help Moscow circumvent restrictions.