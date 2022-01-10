Kyrgyzstan Sends Note to Kazakhstan Over Detention of Kyrgyz Citizens - Bishkek

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry has sent a note to Kazakhstan over the detention of Kyrgyz nationals suspected of participating in riots, the ministry's press office told Sputnik on Monday.

"A note from the ministry was sent to the Kazakh side on the fact of the detention of these citizens and their early release after the verification measures," the ministry's spokesperson said.