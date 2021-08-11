Kyrgyzstan Set To Complete Seizure Of Canada-run Gold Mine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 05:03 PM
Kyrgyzstan said Wednesday that it had launched the process of kicking out its largest foreign investor, Canada's Centerra Gold, over "large-scale corruption" at the impoverished country's largest gold mine
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan said Wednesday that it had launched the process of kicking out its largest foreign investor, Canada's Centerra Gold, over "large-scale corruption" at the impoverished country's largest gold mine.
Kyrgyz authorities earlier this year seized control over the mine formerly operated by the company which accounted for 12.
5 percent of Kyrgyzstan's GDP in 2020 and has long fuelled political struggles in the ex-Soviet republic.
The country's security committee said the process of cancelling the agreement between the Kyrgyz government and Centerra had aready begun, with an ongoing investigation finding "large-scale corruption throughout the entire period of cooperation" between the government and the companies operating the mine.