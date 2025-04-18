Kyrgyzstan Shows Record Economic Growth In Q1 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 12:00 PM
Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Head of the Cbinet of Ministers of KyrgyzstanAdylbek Kasymaliev here on Friday announced the results of the country's socio-economic development for the first quarter of 2025.
The main indicator was the 13.1% growth in GDP, indicating colossal progress in all key areas.
The following industries demonstrated particularly significant growth rates: food industry: Production growth was 71%, indicating the successful implementation of programs to support agriculture and processing enterprises.
Construction: Construction volumes increased by 69%, indicating active investment activity and infrastructure development. Investments in fixed assets: Investment growth was an impressive 90%, indicating a favorable investment climate and business confidence in the country's development prospects.
"These results are evidence of the effective work of the president's team. We will continue to work on creating favorable conditions for economic development and improving the standard of living of the population,” said Adylbek Kasymaliev.
