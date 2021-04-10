Kyrgyzstan starts pre-elections silence

(@FahadShabbir)

A "day of silence" started Saturday in Kyrgyzstan, one day ahead of local council elections and a constitutional referendum

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :A "day of silence" started Saturday in Kyrgyzstan, one day ahead of local council elections and a constitutional referendum.

Kyrgyzstan's Central Election Commission announced that election campaigning should stop from 8:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) for a 24-hour period, prior to Sunday's elections of deputies in 448 local councils.

A constitutional referendum will be held along with local elections. The draft of new constitution proposes a transition to a presidential form of government, establishing the People's Kurultai, a political advisory body, and reducing parliamentary seats from 120 to 90, among other things.

In January, Kyrgyzstan held a referendum on the form of government alongside early presidential elections, with 81.49 percent voters choosing a presidential system.