Kyrgyzstan Supreme Court Acquits Acting President Japarov in Attempted Power Seizure Case

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan acquitted the country's acting President Sadyr Japarov in the case of an attempted violent seizure of power during 2012 riots, the court told Sputnik.

"Sadyr Japarov was acquitted by a panel of judges for lack of corpus delicti," a court spokesman said.

According to him, a colleague of Japarov, the new head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiyev, had also been acquitted.

In 2012, a rally was held on the central square of Bishkek for the nationalization of the Kumtor gold mining enterprise, which escalated into an attempt to storm parliament and clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. Among the organizers of the rally were Japarov and Tashiyev, who were later detained and accused of attempting to seize power.