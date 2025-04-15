Kyrgyzstan Surprises Japan With Its Innovations At EXPO 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 10:50 AM
Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Kyrgyzstan pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka made a real splash, combining innovative technologies and rich national traditions.
The High-Tech Park of Kyrgyzstan reported that one of the main attractions was the smart speaker AkylAI, developed by the partners of the HTP of Kyrgyzstan - The Cramer Project. To participate in the exhibition, the speaker mastered the Japanese language and now communicates fluently in Kyrgyz, English and Japanese.
Guests were also able to test the innovative development of Mirror Look, an IT product that allows to virtually try on traditional Kyrgyz clothing. Artificial intelligence creates an image of a visitor in a national costume, which can be instantly saved to a smartphone.
The Kyrgyzstan pavilion focuses on organic products, sustainable development, and the development of the country's tourism potential.
Visitors are presented with products of environmentally friendly agriculture, as well as cultural and natural attractions of Kyrgyzstan.
Expo 2025 officially opened on April 13 in Osaka under the motto "Creating a Future Society for Our Lives." Kyrgyzstan demonstrates to the world its commitment to both the preservation of cultural heritage and innovative development.
The export of IT services from Kyrgyzstan continues to grow steadily. In 2024, residents of the High-Tech Park exported services worth 10.67 billion soms (about $ 122 million), which is 45% more than in 2023.
At the same time, the volume of IT services exports to Japan increased from $235 thousand in 2016 to $1.2 million in 2024. Kyrgyzstan is actively strengthening its position in the global technology market and is confidently moving towards the status of an IT country.
