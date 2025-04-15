Open Menu

Kyrgyzstan Surprises Japan With Its Innovations At EXPO 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Kyrgyzstan surprises Japan with its innovations at EXPO 2025

Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Kyrgyzstan pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka made a real splash, combining innovative technologies and rich national traditions.

The High-Tech Park of Kyrgyzstan reported that one of the main attractions was the smart speaker AkylAI, developed by the partners of the HTP of Kyrgyzstan - The Cramer Project. To participate in the exhibition, the speaker mastered the Japanese language and now communicates fluently in Kyrgyz, English and Japanese.

Guests were also able to test the innovative development of Mirror Look, an IT product that allows to virtually try on traditional Kyrgyz clothing. Artificial intelligence creates an image of a visitor in a national costume, which can be instantly saved to a smartphone.

The Kyrgyzstan pavilion focuses on organic products, sustainable development, and the development of the country's tourism potential.

Visitors are presented with products of environmentally friendly agriculture, as well as cultural and natural attractions of Kyrgyzstan.

Expo 2025 officially opened on April 13 in Osaka under the motto "Creating a Future Society for Our Lives." Kyrgyzstan demonstrates to the world its commitment to both the preservation of cultural heritage and innovative development.

The export of IT services from Kyrgyzstan continues to grow steadily. In 2024, residents of the High-Tech Park exported services worth 10.67 billion soms (about $ 122 million), which is 45% more than in 2023.

At the same time, the volume of IT services exports to Japan increased from $235 thousand in 2016 to $1.2 million in 2024. Kyrgyzstan is actively strengthening its position in the global technology market and is confidently moving towards the status of an IT country.

Recent Stories

5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

10 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

11 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

11 hours ago
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

11 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

12 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

13 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

13 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World