Kyrgyzstan Suspends AstraZeneca Supplies - Health Ministry

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Kyrgyzstan has suspended imports of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, the Kyrgyz health minister, said on Tuesday.

Kyrgyzstan planned to receive more than 500,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses within the COVAX program.

"We have not completely scrapped this vaccine, but discussed the situation with it in Europe, therefore we have suspended ... Now we are in talks with COVAX concerning other vaccines. First of all, we must think about the safety of our citizens," Beishenaliev told Sputnik.

According to the minister, the vaccination of Kyrgyz citizens could start in April with the use of Sputnik V and Sinopharm. He mentioned that China promised to provide 150,000 doses on a free basis, adding that the issue of the Russian vaccine's supply could be solved in the coming days.

A number of the EU countries, including Austria, Italy, France, Germany and Spain and others, stopped using AstraZeneca amid thromboembolism cases reported in several European countries.