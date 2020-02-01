Kyrgyzstan Suspends Flights, Closes Border With China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Bishkek

Kyrgyzstan has temporarily closed its border with China and suspended all flights to and from its neighboring country in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak, the Kyrgyz government's press service told Sputnik on Saturday

Bishkek, (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Kyrgyzstan has temporarily closed its border with China and suspended all flights to and from its neighboring country in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak, the Kyrgyz government 's press service told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Kyrgyzstan is temporarily closing the state border with the People's Republic of China and suspends air traffic," the press service said.

The government's decision aims to prevent the spread of the deadly new strain of coronavirus in the country.

Kyrgyzstan has not registered a single case of the viral disease.

The press service added that the country had boosted sanitary control at border crossing points. Everyone arriving from China is sent to medical facilities for quarantine.

China has been fighting the new strain of coronavirus since December. According to the latest official data, the outbreak has killed 259 people in China and infected about 12,000 others. The virus has also spread to over 20 countries.