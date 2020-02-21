UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan Suspends Visa Issuance To Chinese Citizens Due To Outbreak - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:11 PM

Kyrgyzstan Suspends Visa Issuance to Chinese Citizens Due to Outbreak - Foreign Ministry

Kyrgyzstan has suspended the issuance of primary visas to Chinese citizens in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Kyrgyzstan has suspended the issuance of Primary visas to Chinese citizens in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"According to a government order, the issuance of primary visas to Chinese citizens is temporarily suspended," the source said.

According to the source, Chinese citizens who already have Kyrgyz visas will be able to freely enter the republic.

"These restrictions are temporary and are due to the coronavirus. The may soon be put to review," the Foreign Ministry source added.

