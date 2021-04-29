Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Agree on Ceasefire - Bishkek

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed on a ceasefire on the border from 14:00 GMT on Thursday and the withdrawal of forces to the places of the previous deployment, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said.

The decision was made after negotiations between the foreign ministers of the neighboring countries.