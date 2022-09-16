Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Agree on Ceasefire From 10:00 GMT Friday - Kyrgyz Border Service

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The heads of the special services of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed on a ceasefire from 10:00 GMT, the press center of the border service of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security of told Sputnik.

