Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Agree On Ceasefire From 10:00 GMT Friday - Kyrgyz Border Service

September 16, 2022

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Agree on Ceasefire From 10:00 GMT Friday - Kyrgyz Border Service

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The heads of the special services of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed on a ceasefire from 10:00 GMT, the press center of the border service of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security of told Sputnik.

"The heads of the state committees for national security of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan ... agreed on a ceasefire at 16:00 (local time)," the authority said.

