Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Agree on Cooperation to Prevent Escalation on Shared Border

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) Kyrgyz and Tajik border services agreed to cooperate so as to prevent escalation on the border between the two countries, Kyrgyzstan's border service told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, there was an incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border as a conflict arose between residents of neighboring villages from each side of the border, which further escalated into fighting and stone throwing. To stop the fighting, a Kyrgyz citizen shot into the air with a hunting gun.

After the incident, representatives of Kyrgyz and Tajik border services held a meeting to investigate the conflict and agreed to send additional police forces to the border area.

"The sides agreed to work together on prevention of escalation of the situation on the jointly protected border area," a spokesperson for the Kyrgyz border service said.

The undefined territories between the two countries periodically become a zone of clashes. The last time the situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border escalated from September 14-16. As a result of the clashes, Kyrgyzstan reported at least 63 people dead and 198 injured, while Tajikistan said 41 people were killed and 30 injured.