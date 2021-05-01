Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Agree to Complete Border Ceasefire - Senior Kyrgyz Official

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed to a complete ceasefire on the border, Kamchybek Tashiev, the chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, said on Saturday.

"Our nations are going through difficult times. It was a tragedy for both countries.

It was difficult for us to carry out the work, but, nevertheless, at the instructions of the heads of our states, we decided to completely stop firing and withdraw all military units to their places of permanent deployment," Tashiev said following talks with his Tajik counterpart, Saimumin Yatimov.

The sides adopted a protocol in the "interests of the two countries," the official added.