Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Agree to Organize Joint Border Patrol Groups - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed to organize joint groups to patrol the border, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"As further measures, the parties agreed to strengthen joint information and explanatory work with the population at the level of local governments (regional, district and village levels) of the two countries with the participation of territorial units of border services, to organize joint groups of law enforcement agencies at the level of regional agencies to patrol and monitor the situation in the border area, as well as to maintain constant direct communication between the foreign ministries and personally between the ministers for the prompt resolution of existing issues," the ministry's statement says.