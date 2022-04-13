Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Agree to Withdraw Additional Forces From Border Area - Bishkek

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed to withdraw additional forces from the border area where fighting between soldiers of two Central Asian countries erupted earlier on Tuesday, the Kyrgyz Border Service told Sputnik.

"During the negotiations, one of the first decisions was made to withdraw additional forces and equipment back to permanent deployment bases. Almost immediately, the sides began to withdraw their forces and equipment from the scene of the incident," the spokesman of the border service said.