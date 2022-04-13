UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Agree To Withdraw Additional Forces From Border Area - Bishkek

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Agree to Withdraw Additional Forces From Border Area - Bishkek

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed to withdraw additional forces from the border area where fighting between soldiers of two Central Asian countries erupted earlier on Tuesday, the Kyrgyz Border Service told Sputnik.

"During the negotiations, one of the first decisions was made to withdraw additional forces and equipment back to permanent deployment bases. Almost immediately, the sides began to withdraw their forces and equipment from the scene of the incident," the spokesman of the border service said.

Related Topics

Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Border From Asia

Recent Stories

Canada's Alberta Province Cuts Ties With 3 Russian ..

Canada's Alberta Province Cuts Ties With 3 Russian Regions Over Ukraine - Russia ..

7 minutes ago
 Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk ..

Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk in Ukraine

11 minutes ago
 Russia, China Seek to Become Leading Space Powers ..

Russia, China Seek to Become Leading Space Powers - US Defense Intelligence Agen ..

11 minutes ago
 Photo of Medvedchuk in Handcuffs Shared on Zelensk ..

Photo of Medvedchuk in Handcuffs Shared on Zelenskyy's Telegram Channel

11 minutes ago
 US on Russia's Concerns About Finland, Sweden Join ..

US on Russia's Concerns About Finland, Sweden Joining NATO: Addition Will Bring ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes US reaffirmation of longstanding ..

Pakistan welcomes US reaffirmation of longstanding bilateral ties

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.