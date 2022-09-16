UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Agree To Withdraw Additional Forces From Border Line - Bishkek

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2022 | 04:30 PM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed to withdraw additional forces from the border line, the Kyrgyz president's office said on Friday.

"The parties discussed the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border.

The leaders of the two countries agreed to instruct the relevant departments to cease fire and withdraw forces ... from the line of contact," the presidential office said in a statement, adding that the president met on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand.

The leaders also agreed to set up a commission that will launch an investigate into the recent clashes on border, the statement added.

