Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Agreed on Full Cessation of Hostilities on Border - Border Service

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed on a full cessation of hostilities on the border, the Kyrgyz border service told Sputnik on Friday.

"During the negotiations ...

the following agreements were reached: on a complete ceasefire; on the withdrawal of additional forces and means sent to the border to places of permanent deployment by each of the parties; on opening traffic on the Batken-Isfana highway; on joint patrolling border regions by law enforcement officers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in order to prevent conflicts," a Kyrgyz border service spokesman said.