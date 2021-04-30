UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan Border Conflict Left 13 Kyrgyz Citizens Dead, 121 Injured - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 07:30 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The recent escalation of tensions on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has left 13 Kyrgyz citizens killed, and 121 more injured, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Health said in Friday.

"As of 7:50 a.m. [01:50 GMT], the total number of those injured as a result of the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border stands at 134, with 13 of them having died," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

He added that 25 injured people had already been delivered to the capital of Bishkek to receive proper treatment.

On Wednesday, the border services of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan clashed on the Batken section of the border after the Tajik side tried to install CCTV cameras on the poles of the power line. The Kyrgyz side attempted to cut the pole, and the troops entered a fight.

The conflict escalated on Thursday night as the sides started using firearms. After a period of armed confrontation, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed on a ceasefire and announced plans to organize joint groups to patrol the border.

