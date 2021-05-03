UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Complete Withdrawal Of Additional Forces Away From Border- Official

Mon 03rd May 2021 | 10:50 AM

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Complete Withdrawal of Additional Forces Away From Border- Official

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have concluded the withdrawal of their auxiliary forces from their border after the armed conflict that took place in late April, the Kyrgyz border service told Sputnik on Monday.

"The sides have finished withdrawing the additional personnel and equipment away from the state border [and] inward," a spokesperson for the border service said.

They added that the situation was stable without any registered incidents and fire exchanges during the night.

"The joint commission of officers from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan's defense ministries, dedicated to monitoring the territory where the additional personnel and equipment were deployed, continues its work," the services added.

The armed conflict over border demarcation between the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan and the Sughd region of Tajikistan erupted on April 29. The ensued shelling left dozens of people dead and injured on both sides before a truce was declared later that day. Armed clashes resumed the next day but the two countries soon agreed to cease combat and pull troops and military hardware away from the border. The Tajik troops were completely withdrawn from the Kyrgyz territory on May 1.

